More than 54.6 million people across the nation are projected to travel 50 miles or more during this Thanksgiving holiday week, the third highest total since AAA started tracking these statistics in the year 2000.
Based on the sheer volume of traffic, it’s clearly one of those times each year when drivers are urged to employ patience behind the wheel and carefully follow all highway safety procedures.
“We can all do our part to avoid crashes by always wearing a seat belt, designating a sober driver and never driving distracted,” said Yassmin Gramian, secretary of the state Department of Transportation.
The proper installation and use of child safety seats should be one of the highest priorities.
“Child safety seats reduce crash deaths and injuries, yet troopers cited 1,200 drivers last year for not having children secured. That is unacceptable,” said Lt. Col. Jeremy Richard, deputy commissioner of operations for the Pennsylvania State Police.
To help keep the youngest holiday travelers safe, state police are holding child safety seat-fitting clinics at several locations across the state. One of them will be held from noon to 4 p.m. today at the Milton State Police station, located at 50 Lawton Lane, Milton.
Those with child safety seats in their vehicles can visit the Milton clinic where child passenger safety technicians, certified by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, will check each seat for proper installation and use. To schedule an appointment for this clinic, call Trooper Reasner at 570-524-2662.
“Parents and caregivers attending our clinics learn how to install and use care seats properly, and our trained child passenger safety technicians will check your seat for recalls, at no cost to you,” Lt. Col. Richard said.
State and local police across the state also will be conducting sobriety checkpoints, roving patrols and regular traffic safety operations starting today and continuing through the New Year’s holiday to help crack down on drivers who are impaired by drugs and alcohol.
Drivers heading out on holiday trips are invited to check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles across the state by visiting the website — www.511PA.com — a free state government service that provides traffic delays, warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone or Android, by calling 5-1-1 or by following regional Twitter alerts posted through the 511PA website.
Let’s all do everything we can to help ensure that our families, and those of other motorists on the road, have a Happy Thanksgiving.
