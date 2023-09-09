In the wake of a shocking 276 percent increase in reported violations of Pennsylvania’s child labor laws, members of the state Senate should take swift action on a House-approved bill that would double penalties for those found guilty.
Child Labor Act violations include children under the age of 14 working in any jobs that don’t have specific exceptions, such as some farm work, babysitting and delivering newspapers.
There also are various restrictions by age and situation for teens ages 14 to 18. For example, teens aged 14 and 15 can work a maximum of three hours a day between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. weekdays, up to 18 hours a week when school is in session. They also are permitted to work an additional 8 hours on Saturdays and Sundays, or on days when schools are closed.
Federal law prohibits anyone under age 17 from driving a vehicle on public roads as part of their job, and operating certain machines such as forklifts, powered meat processing or baking equipment is prohibited for all people under age 18.
The state Department of Labor and Industry reports that it has opened 403 investigations into alleged infractions since the start of this year. That number represents a 276 percent increase above the 107 investigations initiated at the same point last year.
“While we can only speculate on the reason for such a surge in child labor cases, this is a concerning trend involving Pennsylvania’s most vulnerable workers,” said Department of Labor and Industry Secretary Nancy A. Walker.
State officials report the most frequent violations occurred in food service and retail, jobs that generally employ the most teenagers. There also has been a rise in the number of reported violations involving junior firefighters, local government work including lifeguard programs and construction trades.
The most common violations have been missed break times, lack of working papers and excessive hours.
On the national level, the U.S. Department of Labor says child labor law reports increased 69 percent between 2018 and 2022. Violations were discovered in meat-packing, automotive and food and retail industries.
In response, state Rep. Regina Young, D-Philadelphia, introduced a bill that would double fines for initial violations from $500 to $1,000 each, and from $1,500 to $3,000 for repeat violations. Members of the state House of Representatives agreed, advancing her bill to the state Senate with a June 28 vote of 180-23. The bill has been referred to the Labor and Industry Committee in the Senate.
Child labor laws are clear and those who violate them must be held responsible. Members of the Senate should take immediate action on this bill, advancing it this fall to Gov. Josh Shapiro for his signature.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digitial Editor Dave Hilliard.