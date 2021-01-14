I am extremely upset with all the recent letters published since the election. If the election results were legitimate then why can’t people let it alone. Instead, people have continued to put Donald Trump down in every way they could think of!
I don’t believe in rioting for any cause. Watch out for setting a double standard, though, accepting a Black Lives Matter protest and not a Trump protest.
Did you forget God is in control, not us? What kind of Americans are we? Where is the love for our brothers and sisters? Grow up and start acting like adults.
We sure haven’t set good examples for our children or our country.
