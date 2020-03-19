In the March 15 edition of The Daily Item, Shari Jacobson states that making sanctuary cities for the Second Amendment is wrong because you can’t pick and choose what laws you want to be enforced. She also informs us (correctly, I might add) that the Constitution and its amendments are a precious gift from our founders.
What’s intriguing to me about her statement is that while she denigrates the ability to do this for the Second Amendment in no way does she find fault with making sanctuary cities for illegal immigrants wrong. Whether she finds these wrong isn’t spelled out but if you find fault with one there should be equal treatment for all pursuits.
To put it in perspective, what is being pursued in Union County and many other places is law-abiding citizens looking to be able to keep a Constitutionally guaranteed right while the other is to keep trespassing illegal immigrants from prosecution. Mull on that and try and find some semblance of sense, I dare you.
When a city says we won’t arrest or prosecute you and will keep the agencies tasked by the federal government to enforce lawful immigration and entry into our country that is obstruction of justice at best and treason at worst. It opens a Pandora’s box of what is enforceable or not. If we do not punish law-breaking in one area how can you do so in another? Where do you draw the moral divide?
Jacobson is correct when she says laws are made by legislation and can be challenged in court and we can not choose which ones we like or want followed. Where she’s completely wrong however is in her double standard of not bringing up immigration sanctuaries. Maybe if we worked to fairly and equitably enforce the laws of the land no matter the ideology we could avoid these double standards. Or maybe if somebody breaks into your house and eats your food and takes over for you in your life that’s OK. It doesn’t work for me but then I’m not asking for special dispensation for some but not all.
Harry Prentiss,
Sunbury