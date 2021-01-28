Pennsylvania’s Secretary of Health, Dr. Rachel Levine, a Harvard educated physician, was recently selected to be President Biden’s nomination for Assistant Health Secretary. If Dr. Levine is confirmed by the Senate, she will be the first openly transgender individual to achieve such a milestone.
In his announcement, President Biden said, “Dr. Rachel Levine will bring the steady leadership and essential expertise we need to get people through this pandemic — no matter their zip code, race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, or disability — and meet the public health needs of our country in this critical moment and beyond.”
Many Pennsylvanians hadn’t heard of Dr. Levine until the COVID-19 pandemic came upon us last year, but she has been in the public eye a great deal since. Unfortunately, with this added publicity and attention, Dr. Levine has also faced threats and hatred from the public specifically related to her gender identity.
A quick glance at the comments section of any related article or press conference shows an abundance of negative and cruel remarks directed at her. It is a stark reminder that the trans community still faces a deep level of misunderstanding and discrimination. Dr. Levine has always faced this hatred with strength and dignity. When asked directly during a press conference how she coped with it, she said, “Our children are watching what we do and how we act. And to all LGBTQ young people, it is okay to be you and it is okay to stand up for your rights and freedoms. As for me, I have no room in my heart for hatred and frankly, I do not have time for intolerance. My heart is full with a burning desire to help people. And my time is full with working towards protecting the public health of everyone in Pennsylvania.”
Dr. Levine is a woman and should be respected and honored as such. Dr. Levine should be critiqued when necessary and held to the same standard as any other professional. However, she deserves the same respect from all of us as well. We may not personally understand what it means to be transgender or what journey that entails, but we are all capable of respecting a person’s pronouns, name, and gender identity without having to understand every aspect of it. If you don’t understand and want to learn more, there are many resources available online that can help you learn more about what it means to be transgender and how you can be supportive.
You don’t have to agree with her policy choices, our new president, or Pennsylvania’s governor in order to show Dr. Rachel Levine the respect she deserves. She earned this spot in the Biden administration on her merits. Being transgender will not negatively affect her capability to do this job in any way; nor should she be picked for a job based on that fact alone.
However, it is important to talk about firsts such as Dr. Levine being the first openly transgender individual nominated to a federal position. It is important for women, transgender individuals, people of color, disabled folks, etc. to see people similar to themselves accomplish such high positions. For so long they have been barred from participating in positions of power based on those identities alone. For many of us, it is inspiring to see individuals from marginalized communities achieve such milestones. It can help us see what’s possible, despite the setbacks we face.
We want to send congratulations to Dr. Rachel Levine and wish her all the best.
Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way’s Diversity and Inclusion Impact Council:
Missy Hunsberger
Allie Grill
Bill Flack, Deidre O’Conner, Mifflinburg Against Racism and Hate
Brianna Apfelbaum Kula
Brianne Croteau
Carl Nelson
Chris Markle
Dena Salerno
Emily Gorski
Gretchen Croteau
Haley Casper
Heather Over, Transitions of PA
Janice Butler
Jeff Johnstonbaugh
Joanne Troutman
Kristen Moyer
Kristine Rosancrans
Kurt Nelson, Winfield
Michael Dixon, Susquehanna University
Michael J. Kula
Penn Garvin
Perry Meadows
Randy Shroyer
Rev. Doug Orbaker
Samantha Pearson
Sara Lauver
Sarah Farbo
Seth Joseph
Susan Jordan, D&I Council
Tessa Moore, Arc Susquehanna Valley
Victoria Rosancrans