One consistent theme dating from before Donald Trump’s election to the presidency in 2016 was his promise to “drain the swamp.” We learned of swamps as Trump began his run to the White House with promises to “lock her up” referring to his opponent Hillary Clinton. Republicans chanted this in unison with self-righteous conviction. Nearly four years after proclaiming her a traitor, Ms. Clinton remains somehow beyond the reach of the Justice Department while living in of all places New York. If she was guilty of treason as then-candidate Trump and his minions claimed, why no prosecution? Why not even a grand jury to investigate her plethora of sins?
Treason is the only crime defined in the Constitution (Article III, Section 3) “Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying War against them, or in adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort.” It is punishable by death. Trump has proclaimed at least 12 people and some of the news media as treasonous. Among the accused: President Barack Obama, Congressional Democrats (as a group), James Comey, the author of the anonymous op-ed published in the New York Times in September 2018, Representative Adam Schiff, and others. Sum total of prosecutions? Zero. Not a single prosecution let alone a conviction. Not one traitor removed from the swamp and safely behind bars.
Instead, while proclaiming himself the law and order president, he has made a point of pardoning/commuting the sentences of his friends. Roger Stone, for example, self-proclaimed “dirty trickster,” stood convicted by a jury of his peers of seven felony counts to include witness tampering, obstructing an official proceeding, and five counts of making false statements under oath to our Congress. The president commuted his sentence. He has granted clemency to 24 other people convicted of federal crimes, mostly people with friends in high places or champions of pro-Trump media.
When one gets past the president’s smoke and mirrors, the one thing that is clear is that the term “treason” Trump defines as disloyalty to himself rather than disloyalty to the nation. That kind of misplaced loyalty is the touchstone of fascism. The real swamp is the environment Trump has created, and we are well past knee-deep in the muck that is this presidency.
Joseph R. Fischer,
Northumberland