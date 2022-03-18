The mantra of the radical left is always it’s Donald Trump’s fault, it’s Vladimir Putin’s fault, it’s because of COVID.
Whom or what are they gonna blame next?
More difficulties are coming for us Americans and a continuation of blaming others.
President Joe Biden proclaims it’s not his fault. He didn’t cause it. Baloney. The current energy war is the fault of the current incompetent administration. The day Biden became president, he began an energy war upon the United States.
In the past year gas prices have been gradually increasing. Yes, Putin’s current actions do cause gas prices to rise, a bit. Biden can stop this energy problem simply by reinstating the Trump administration energy policies.
Open the Keystone Pipeline. Begin drilling on government lands in the lower 48 states. There are billions of gallons of oil in the ANWAR area of Alaska. But, we can’t drill there. It could possibly cause a disaster by harming a rare cricket or grasshopper. Get over it. Drill. We need the oil. What’s that cricket or grasshopper going to do for our national security?
ANWAR is 19 million acres. Drilling there would not cause the extinction of the said cricket or grasshopper.
Joe, you’re the president of the United States. We need the oil and gas that’s available within our United States.
Joseph Rebar,
Shamokin