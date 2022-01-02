It is easy to wonder what makes the latest push to develop the former Knight-Celotex plant Sunbury different than previous efforts.
The answer, perhaps, is because of DRIVE, the Montour County-based economic development firm, which seems to have a real strategy and level of experience required to pull this off. DRIVE — Driving Real Innovation for a Vibrant Economy — is working with Sunbury and Northumberland County officials as a liaison to get the right people in the right room at the right time.
That simple part seems to have been missing for a while.
The buildings at the 22-acre site were vacated in late 2008 when the owners of the plant laid off employees, later filing for bankruptcy. In 2011, the buildings came down at the site, leaving a huge hole on the northern end of the city.
Thanks to $2 million in money from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, the project has a good starting point. Having a partner like DRIVE behind the wheel makes sense.
DRIVE, Executive Director Jennifer Wakeman said, has had some success with a similar reclamation project in Montour County at the former Metso Minerals location, a site that also houses DRIVE.
The development handles everything from grants for infrastructure improvement, site selection, workforce development and training, to loans and tax credits and project management.
In a project like that Knight-Celotex, every little part helps.
“We try to find leads to bring folks to the table,” Wakeman said last week. “The discussions vary. There are some out-of-the-box thinking conversations with people who might be interested.”
Wakeman said there are a lot of options on the table. Options can be good. But so is a level of focus and direction on a project and perhaps that is what has been lacking for a decade.
Even those on the ground floor of what the Knight-Celotex property can become aren’t sure what it eventually will become.
The first step is getting everyone pulling in the same direction. The $2 million boost in government money will help. Now it is time to make sure the momentum moves forward to have the greatest impact on Sunbury and Northumberland County.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.