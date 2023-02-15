By all indications, the economic development group DRIVE (Driving Real Innovation for a Vibrant Economy) really did find the “highest and best use” when it sold a portion of the former Sunbury Community Hospital complex to SUN Habitat for Humanity.
It’s difficult to find higher than better use for a former dwelling that most recently housed offices and clinical space than conversion back into a home for a family that needs one.
Jennifer Wakeman, executive director of DRIVE, announced the sale of 1214 and 1216 Line Street in Sunbury was completed on Friday, referring to the transaction as the “highest and best use,” terminology commonly used by real estate professionals, especially appraisers, to describe the most feasible future plans for use or development of a property.
“The team from Habitat responded to our request for proposal last year,” Wakeman noted. “They were specifically interested in turning 1214 Line Street back into a family home, which we felt was a win for the community.”
Jay Helmer, administrator for SUN Habitat for Humanity, said conversion of the property will help “fulfill our mission of creating more safe, decent and affordable owner-occupied housing in our three-county area.” It becomes one of three current SUN Habitat for Humanity projects in Sunbury.
Habitat for Humanity, founded in 1976 by Millard and Linda Fuller in Americus, Georgia, is driven by volunteers who donate their time to help build safe, decent and affordable homes for those who otherwise could not afford them. Since its inception 47 years ago, Habitat for Humanity has built, rehabilitated, repaired or improved more than 600,000 houses worldwide, providing shelter for more than 6.8 million people, the organization reports.
Using the concept developed by the Fullers, the houses are built or rehabilitated at no profit, financed by a revolving fund called “The Fund for Humanity.”
The occupants selected to live in the home help complete the building or renovations and receive a no-interest loan for the acquisition of their new home. Money from those no-interest house payments and funds raised by the organization go back into the revolving fund to finance new housing projects.
DRIVE will continue to seek new owners or occupants for the former Sunbury Community Hospital, which was donated back to the community by the most recent owner, UPMC Susquehanna. The hospital was closed in early 2000, leaving Sunbury without a hospital for the first time in 125 years.
The former dwelling, acquired by SUN Habitat for Humanity, is located across the parking lot from the main hospital structure.
Habitat will open its application process for a new partner family in the coming weeks, launching a new project that will elevate another vacant city structure to its ‘highest and best use.”
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.