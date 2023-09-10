Traffic signs are there for a reason, creating a set of rules and pathways to make everyone on the road as safe as possible.
Signs are used to slow traffic and alert you to children at play, to set detours around road work and signal crosswalks and school zones. They aren’t just put up for the sake of putting up a sign; they serve a specific role.
So it’s disappointing to learn that some — not all, some — drivers are ignoring warnings along Attig Road and other outlets in Monroe Township. There’s been a 900 percent increase in traffic along the road — from about 200 vehicles a day to 2,000 — as motorists find new routes around detours created in the wake of widespread roadwork for the southern portion of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation project.
The detours are expected to be in place until December and now that school is back in, it’s time for a reminder to follow posted signage, not only to keep everyone safe but to be a good neighbor.
After residents living along the road complained to Monroe Township supervisors earlier this summer, township leaders put a sensor on the road to gauge traffic levels and speed.
The good news is that most of the drivers using the road are following posted speed limits. Township Secretary Stephanie McKinney said that while traffic has increased exponentially, the speeds on the road haven’t. The average speed on the road was 29 mph, McKinney said, lower than the posted limit of 35 mph.
Unfortunately, one driver was clocked at 78 mph, twice the posted limit.
One of the other factors that drivers don’t consider when going around detours for a faster, more efficient route, is that not all roads are created equal. Designated detours are often put into place so drivers stay on roads built for heavier traffic.
Attig Road isn’t necessarily designed to carry 2,000 vehicles, of all sizes on a narrow road, daily. Increased traffic, which often forces cars to slowly drive along the side of the road, creates other hazards: “The side of the road was breaking” from the vehicles having to move over, township road supervisor Terry Conrad said.
It is important to note that these roads are public and available to anyone at any time if they are open. Drivers are permitted on them. But keep in mind the reasons for the signs and what it means to be a good community partner. Drive like it is your neighborhood, and your children at play.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.