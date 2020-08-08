There can be power in numbers, which is why it makes so much sense for Valley counties to partner in a regional economic development agency.
This week, commissioners in Northumberland and Union counties signed on with Montour County-based DRIVE — Driving Real Innovation for a Vibrant Economy — which had previously joined up with Columbia and Snyder counties (Snyder County leaders signed on in late July). The combination of the five working together means the organization will serve more than a quarter-million residents across the region.
According to the commissioners, the recent push is the shared interest centered on grant money each county received through the federal government’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which is designed to provide financial relief during the COVID-19 economic fallout. Because the grant money must be used by Dec. 30, expanding broadband internet services in rural areas was something that could be done in that time frame, DRIVE Executive Director Jennifer Wakeman said,
DRIVE had already been pushing a broadband expansion in the region, so the decision makes sense. It is especially vital now considering the timeframe for using CARES funding and that many schools are weeks away from reopening with more students than ever opting for remote learning, which will require additional broadband across a region that still has too many digital gaps.
“Counties came to us about expanding broadband,” Wakeman said. “We just had the capability to do it because we had the network.”
Northumberland County committed $1 million of its $8.2 million CARES allocation toward DRIVE and expanding broadband internet.
“This will be for the outskirts that don’t have good reception and schools,” said Northumberland Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano.
The new partners each will name two community representatives and a county commissioner to serve on the DRIVE board, Wakeman said. The opportunity to bring all the counties to the table now was “massive,” she said.
It will be important to follow the success of this partnership over the next few months. Success in this venture should extend the operational, organizational and developmental work in the region.
It should lead to five entities pulling in the same direction instead of competing against one another for the same funding, or battling for the same companies to move here.
The five counties are more alike than they are different. The more work they can do together, the brighter the future for the Valley.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.