For the second time in a few months, Valley residents got good news regarding a high-profile property remaining in local hands.
This time, UPMC Susquehanna’s announcement that it was donating the former Sunbury Community Hospital to local economic development Council DRIVE, the Montour County-based agency that covers five area counties, was again welcome news.
It comes just weeks after a similar movement in Union County, where Evangelical Community Hospital purchased the sprawling Country Cupboard location.
In both instances, plans for what will become of the properties are unknown. Officials at DRIVE — Driving Real Innovation for a Vibrant Economy — and Evangelical have said preliminary discussions have happened, but nothing concrete has been announced publicly.
With the Sunbury Hospital property — vacant since UPMC shuttered the location in early 2020 — DRIVE will assume ownership and market the property. The council is doing similar work on the other side of the city as the marketer of the former Knight-Celotex property.
Jennifer Wakeman, the executive director of DRIVE, says it’s more than likely the parcel will be divided up among several entities.
Citing “very preliminary” discussions, she said, based on how the building is, the structure of the building, how it’s laid out, it’s like the Sunbury Textile Mills. I don’t see one thing going in here and being the thing. I see it being a multi-use space. What that looks like, whether it’s a commercial, retail, or residential, I have no idea. That’s what my gut tells me.”
The quick repurposing of the Sunbury Textile Mills under DRIVE’s watch is one of the real redevelopment success stories in the region in recent years.
The property closed less than two years ago. Since then, it has become home to an industrial hemp manufacturing location and the expanding Fresh Roasted Coffee business.
Something, perhaps broken up into smaller parts, seems possible at the hospital complex. It covers 12 acres on the eastern edge of the city and has 20 different parcels on campus.
A lot of work remains. DRIVE and local officials know that. But there are proven successes to build off of and use as a model.
“Sometimes it feels like we can move mountains,” said Wakeman. “This might be the mountain.”
We should all wish them well in finding a new use — or uses — for an anchor location in Sunbury.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.