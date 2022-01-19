Valley county and economic development officials are working hard to achieve an essential, but logistically difficult goal — delivering broadband internet access to rural areas across the Central Susquehanna Valley.
On Friday, Jennifer Wakeman, the executive director of DRIVE (Driving Real Innovation for a Vibrant Economy) announced some exciting news — the launch of a fixed wireless broadband network that will provide high-speed internet access to rural areas across 1,750 square miles.
“Today is the culmination of 18 months of work, but it’s really just the beginning,” Wakeman said during the ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday at the Environmental Education Center at the Montour Preserve near Danville.
“We’ve only begun to scratch the surface of how this wireless will be utilized,” she said. “This is not a static system, it’s not all done today. It can grow, it can be expanded. It can support more users, it can support more ISPs (internet service providers), and it can meet so many more needs.”
Those of us who live in local communities, where lightning-fast internet connections have been available for years, may not appreciate the full significance of Friday’s announcement. But the fortunate among us must imagine what the past few years — especially with everyone home during the worst of the COVID pandemic — would have been like if we had extremely slow internet speeds or no internet connections at all.
That is the situation across many rural swaths of Northumberland, Snyder, Union and Montour counties. It’s a situation dubbed “the digital divide,” referring to the huge differences between those who have access to full internet services and those who have little or no ability to receive email, immediately call up information with our fingertips, stream a movie or attend virtual school classes.
DRIVE, created by Columbia and Montour counties in 2015, has been able to launch its new fixed wireless broadband network through a public, private partnership with Geisinger, which provided a $300,000 forgivable loan to initially fund the project.
In 2020, elected officials in Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties joined the effort by donating money they received through the federal CARES Act. Together, the five counties have provided $3.2 million of CARES Act funds to build out the new wireless network.
The rolling hills and valleys across Central Pennsylvania provide transmission challenges, but experts are overcoming them by placing electronic equipment on county-owned 911 towers, business rooftops and privately-owned farm silos across the rural landscape.
Ultimately, the microwave signals will be received at a rural home by a small dish or antenna installed on the property and connected to computers and other digital devices, finally, finally providing people living and working in homes, farms and businesses located across our beautiful rural landscapes with speedy connections to the entire world.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorail board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.