I’m thinking Alexander Riley didn’t get invited to parties as a teenager and is still ticked about it.
“One doesn’t have to be a cynic to know that such simplified narratives [peace and love and brotherhood at Woodstock] are never fully correct and are frequently driven by desires and ideologies more than facts,” he said in a Daily Item story on Aug. 14 about Woodstock’s 50th anniversary. Neither does one have to be a cynic to observe that some people project their own bitter unhappiness onto others! Talk about “driven by ideology!”
Some stereotypes exist because they accurately reflect reality — Mr. Riley seems intent on keeping the stereotype of the fussy and bitter schoolmaster alive and well. I don’t know what would make him happy, but I’d suggest he re-examine his expectations.
“Jimi Hendrix’s set has a few moments of real transcendence, but the majority of it is rambling and close to unlistenable,” he said. Maybe Mr. Riley’s education has taught him to expect real transcendence all the time, but most of us are happy for even a brief glimpse of it. Maybe he just doesn’t have the nerve to say what his ideological compatriots were saying at the time — you know, that Hendrix’s music couldn’t hold a candle to the refinement of European classical music.
Think I’m over-reacting? Read the letters to the editor for the same day, in which Mr. Riley’s co-ideologues use the same technique to: Express “alarm” that a doctor won’t give up her practice if elected (sounds reasonable, except that in another setting the writer might say that the legislature should be part-time); and “concern” that that same doctor is “elitist, condescending and authoritarian.”
The truth is, all three of these writers simply hate what this fine doctor and candidate, and Woodstock, stand for, but are too gutless to say so.
They’d rather parade around behind reasonable-sounding denunciations. Here’s a tip: If you put the word “science” after what you’re espousing, it sounds real scholar-like and authoritatish. If only the witch hunters of Salem had known this trick!
Trey Casimir,
Lewisburg