We have had it hammered home to us many times over the years that we must conserve our natural resources. We have also been bludgeoned into believing using less gas or any fossil fuel is a necessity both for the environment and for our wallets. Over the last few months in the city of Sunbury that has been proven to be false, and shortly, if our legislators have their way, it’ll be proven false for our state.
Several months ago the Sunbury Municipal Authority raised the cost of water and sewer in the city and for a reason that is mind-boggling. Due to the fact that people have been conserving water, which is a truly precious resource (although terrible to drink in Sunbury), the cost had to go up! Because we didn’t waste enough water we have to pay more.
To be precise, we have to pay more for less. Let’s hope Weis and Giant don’t start pricing this way. Imagine all those families who had recent graduates go on to college no longer living in their home full time so buying less groceries would need to become more expensive.
The Transportation Committee in the Pennsylvania House wants to join in the fun. You know if it arises from our Legislature it is more than likely going to be a foolish plan and they won’t let you down here folks. Remember how the removal of the fuel cap tax was going to fund everything we need for transportation and infrastructure projects in our state? Well slow down, Sparky!
Revenues are down in the tax collections so they have to find more money. Pennsylvania has the fifth-highest amount of electric vehicles in the country and, coupled with folks like me who bought a hybrid lowering my fuel purchases by about 60 percent for my 104-mile daily commute, less fuel is being purchased leading to less fuel tax revenues.
Not to worry they have a plan. In order to make sure you think twice about conserving fuel and saving money that you can use for other needs or wants or just to save you’ll pay a fee or extra cost for having such a vehicle and costing the state so much money. A revenue stream based on fuel consumption, which is cyclical under optimum circumstances but limited when gas in our state is so much higher than several surrounding states — Delaware, Virginia and Maryland for example — isn’t to blame when the Keystone Kops, er, State Legislature get involved.
So all the things we’ve been told about how precious and dear our resources are have been outright lies. Using only what you need is not good. Saving money for you and your family by spending less in gasoline costs is a foolhardy and selfish action. We who do drive a long distance to work do pay for these roads by our increased fuel consumption and thus tax collections for it. That’s a choice we made to travel for a better position, but keep the homes and houses we have and, in most cases, love. To be punished because a quick fix of cap tax removal monies couldn’t keep pace and should never have been expected to by the way by any reasonably smart person is a true slap in the kisser.
I will be calling on Lynda Schlegel-Culver and you should call on your representative and tell them we are tired of being their ATM and they need long-term planning and attention to detail.
Harry Prentiss lives in Sunbury.