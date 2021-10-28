They will be stepping out tonight and throughout the weekend.
Tiny little ghosts, goblins, teddy bears, Captain Marvels and maybe even a Moana or two will be taking to the streets in pursuit of Halloween treats.
That means all of us — the ones who are driving our cars and trucks — must slow down and be on the lookout for any little lions, tigers or bears who may step ever so close to our lane of travel.
Those driving through Danville should be especially careful tonight as a few honey bees, Darth Vaders and perhaps more than one Elsa head to the Danville Area Halloween Parade, which forms near Wall and East Market streets before stepping off through town at 7 p.m.
Halloween is all about fun and laughter, but there are some legitimately scary statistics about Halloween pedestrian safety.
According to research led by the University of British Columbia and published in JAMA Pediatrics and Science Daily, children are more likely to be fatally struck by a vehicle on Halloween than any other night of the year.
The researchers analyzed 42 years of fatal traffic data from the National Highway Safety Administration and found that the average Halloween night in the United States resulted in four additional pedestrian deaths compared with other nights. Nearly all of the additional fatalities on Halloween nights were children and young adults and the most dangerous times were between 5 and 8 p.m.
The American Automobile Association (AAA) notes that all drivers can help keep children safe by simply slowing down, driving at least 5 mph below the posted speed limit.
AAA also recommends that drivers:
n Watch carefully for children walking on roads, medians and curbs, and remember that some kids may be in dark costumes, which could be more difficult to see at night.
n Look for children crossing the street. They may have some other things on their minds.
n Carefully enter and exit driveways and alleys.
n Turn on your headlights to make yourself more visible, even during daylight.
n Broaden your scanning by looking for children left and right, into yards and near front porches.
In their online safety blog, Automile also recommends that drivers turn down the radio — it’s more important to hear what is going on around you than the music.
Other Halloween driver safety tips from Automile include:
n Don’t be distracted. Put away and don’t use your cellphone or reach for anything until you are safely stopped.
n Don’t pass other cars stopped on the street. Those other vehicles could be picking up or dropping off children and kids may be running toward or away from those vehicles.
n Never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Arrange for a designated driver if you are celebrating the holiday. Alert law enforcement if you see a drunk or unsafe driver on the road.
Let’s all slow down, stay alert and have a safe Halloween weekend.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.