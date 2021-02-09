As the COVID-19 pandemic drags on, affecting nearly every aspect of our lives, there is increasing concern about food insecurity.
Thankfully, there are many volunteers across the region who give their time to help people get food, including a local charitable organization that is putting food on a school bus and driving it to those who are unable to get to a food bank or drive-thru food distributions.
The program is the result of a partnership between the Regional Engagement Center (REC) of Selinsgrove, Weikel Busing of Selinsgrove and the Central PA Food Bank.
The REC’s Mobile Food Pantry stops every other Saturday at the Shamokin Dam Fire Company, Hope Methodist Church in Port Trevorton, Freeburg Community Center and the Kratzerville Fire Company. The mobile effort is conducted in addition to the REC’s weekly drive-thru distribution on Fridays.
“We bring it to them,” said Jay Helmer, the food security program coordinator for the REC’s mobile and drive-thru food distributions. “There’s a real need. You’re seeing folks’ circumstances change due to the pandemic. Things are by no means back to normal.”
Food includes cereal, hot dogs, chicken, eggs, coffee, chips, spaghetti, rice, nutrition bars, canned goods, shelf-stable milks, raisins, juice and other fresh and dried goods.
“If folks don’t have to worry about food, then they can spend precious money on other essentials.”
Fifteen to 30 area families are served by the mobile pantry and 85 to 110 families receive food at the drive-thru. They are all fortunate to have Helmer and his team of volunteers giving their time and effort to support them in this time of need.
Meanwhile, another form of support is coming from Harrisburg. A bill, introduced by state Rep. David Rowe, R-85, whose state House District includes most of Union and Snyder counties, would extend immunity from civil and criminal liability to those who donate food that is good for human consumption, but may have passed the manufacturer’s recommended “best if used by” date.
Rowe notes that a key barrier to the donation of surplus food is a fear of liability or litigation if anyone were to fall ill from the donated food. The clarification in the bill will correct any misconceptions that donating “past-date” food will place those who give food with good intentions in jeopardy of litigation.
“By making small changes to the Donated Food Limited Liability Act, this legislation can provide a critical link between surplus food and the over 1.5 million people in Pennsylvania who are food insecure,” Rowe wrote in a memo to fellow lawmakers. “This measure is especially important with the extraordinary number of people who continue to find themselves in need of charitable food assistance because of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Rowe’s bill was unanimously adopted by the state House on Friday and has moved on to the state Senate.
The REC accepts donations of food or money to assist with its programs. For more information, visit its website at selinsgroverec.com or follow the organization on Facebook.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.