When rainfall decreases over a period of months and conditions begin to show signs of drought, we as citizens of a much larger community have a responsibility to do what we can to help save water.
Officials at the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) put out the “help wanted” sign this week as they announced a “drought watch” for all of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties. As part of the declaration, they are asking all citizens to voluntarily conserve water by curbing non-essential uses.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the National Integrated Drought Information System (NIDIS) report that May was the 5th driest on record in Pennsylvania since 1895 with total average rainfall accumulations of 1.7 inches. That’s 2.23 inches below normal.
The period from January through May is listed as the 12th driest in the past 128 years, with total average rainfall at 13.71 inches across the state, about 3 inches below normal.
As a result, the agencies currently categorize 79.5 percent of the state in a moderate drought and 20.5 percent of the state, including a large swath of the Central Susquehanna Valley, as abnormally dry.
The Pennsylvania DEP makes drought declarations (watch, warning or emergency) based on an analysis of four indicators: stream flow, groundwater levels, precipitation and soil moisture. The declarations reflect departures from normal ranges for periods of 3 to 12 months.
Now that we are in a drought watch, state officials are asking residents to implement these kinds of voluntary water conservation measures:
Skip the car wash
Run the dishwasher and washing machine less often
Water the garden in cooler evening or morning hours
Water your lawn only when necessary
Check for and repair any household leaks
Set up a rain barrel to be ready to repurpose rain when it does fall
“Although this week has brought some welcome rain to much of the state, it’s not enough to make up for the lack of rainfall this spring, following a winter that brought little snowfall in many areas,” said DEP Acting Secretary Rich Negrin. “Water conservation, always a good practice, is especially helpful now as it’ll lessen potential future impacts on water supplies if rainfall continues to be scant this summer.”
We all can help.
For more information on current drought conditions, visit online at www.dep.pa.gov and look for the “Drought Information” tab.
