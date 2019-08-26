The concrete platform in Northumberland’s Pineknotter Park, known locally as the “Boy Scout boat dock,” has reportedly been a popular and legal swimming spot for decades.
Northumberland Mayor Dan Berard said generations of swimmers have jumped from the platform — which stands about seven or eight feet above the surface of the West Branch of the Susquehanna River.
One of those young people was not so lucky on a warm Sunday afternoon just over one week ago. Donte Glasper, 19, who had been studying at Penn College and was building a career in food service, jumped from the Boy Scout boat dock, but did not resurface. His body was found in the water more than four hours later.
His tragic death raises a huge red flag.
Just because the platform is a popular swimming spot does not mean that it is safe.
Due to construction on the Central Susquehanna Valley Bridge just upriver from the site, no one can be sure the water flow is the same as it has been. And, it remains unclear how the base of the river may have changed in the wake of causeway construction in the river.
Aside from the unknown hazards that may lurk just below the surface of the water as well as the inconsistent depth and flow of the river, the configuration of the railing around the edge of the platform raises immediate safety concerns.
There are gaps of several feet between some of the sections of railing, presumably for the convenience of those accessing a boat that could be docked there. But what if a young child wandered up onto that platform? The risk would be immediate and severe.
A safety inspection, evaluation and recommendations are in order following the recent tragedy. It doesn’t matter that people have been going there for years.
For the safety of anyone who might be tempted to make their way to this platform and stand several feet above unknown danger in the water below, municipal officials should shut down access and ban swimming in that immediate area until safety experts can conduct an inspection and submit their recommendations to elected officials.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.