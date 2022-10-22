How dumb can our government be? Drawing fuel from the strategic reserve to lower gas prices, shutting our own coal, gas, fuel lines down under the Green News Deall? Better yet, buying fuel from our adversaries? That reserve was put there in case of a conflict, was fuel for our military to counter any escalation that may occur. That’s just one screwup.
The other, making vaccination mandatory for our military. According to news, thousands of our military refused to get vaccinated and were forced to retire. As I see it, our adversaries are waiting for the right time for a takeover.
And the third issue, Putin is threatening nuclear engagement. If I were in President Biden’s shoes, my answer would be “go ahead, the biggest mistake of your life. When you launch one, there will be 10 headed your way.” There is no doubt our adversaries, China, North Korea, Iran, etc., will also be sending some. Please beware, this is the end of our world.
There will not and cannot be a winner! It will be a complete destruction of our world as we know it. So let one go and see what happens. Biden has to be firm in his reply to Putin! I’m sorry but this is how I see it! We are letting our guard down on the above issues.
May God help us and hope we survive until the next election. We can once again go back to the good four years of Trump’s presidency again be No. 1 in the world as we once were.
Albert Golfieri,
White Deer