Many of us have a lot of free time on our hands right now, likely more time than we care to have amid the governor’s imposed two-week hibernation.
It would be wise to invest some of that additional time into one of the more important things we can do: Complete the Census form that we all should have received in the mail by now.
If you are fortunate enough to have received the short form — the overwhelming majority of households do — then it shouldn’t take more than a few minutes. If you get the long-form, it is still critical to provide accurate and detailed information.
An accurate count is important on a variety of levels, offering an impact on elections and millions of dollars in federal funding. The precise count will go into deciding how many seats a state will hold in the U.S. Congress, how much federal funding is handed out and possibly reshaping voting districts at state and federal levels.
According to the Census 2020 website, the results will also show “where communities need new schools, new clinics, new roads, and more services for families, older adults, and children. The results will also inform how hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding are allocated to more than 100 programs, including Medicaid, Head Start, block grants for community mental health services, and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP.”
Those 100 programs play critical roles to many in our region. How critical are programs that serve older Americans, or Medicaid or SNAP, the food stamp program, right now as the novel coronavirus continues to spread across the globe?
According to state officials, under normal circumstances, the state receives about $2,000 per person per year from the federal government. An undercount of 1,000 in Pennsylvania could mean a $2 million loss.
That is a significant loss at any time, but even more so in today’s uncertainty.
Filling out the Census forms is painless and quick. We are all seeking something to distract us from the pandemic isolating us from one another. Take five minutes to do your civic duty. It is a simple way we can help our neighbors from afar.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.