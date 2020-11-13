I think the world owes President Donald Trump a debt of gratitude for his final “dumb show,” his backturning on the simple courtesy of conceding his defeat in the race for the Electoral College which traditionally selects our next president.
Nothing in his presidency so evinces his egregious unfitness to govern as his ignoble leave taking of it.
He has in one short week consigned himself to a tragicomic footnote in history; leaping into the dustbin of irrelevance and pulling the lid on over it.
Nothing so befits his term of office as his ignominious leave taking of it. He is his own self-parody.
John Cooper,
Lewisburg