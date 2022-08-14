My blood runs cold when I hear someone say the United States is a “Christian nation.” I honor the Christ of compassion, of the beatitudes, even of the wrath against hypocrites and money-changers. But from the start, America was home to many religions, not one.
Settled by Northern Europeans not long after the 30 Years War, the colonies included Anglicans, Baptists, Catholics, Congregationalists, German Pietists, Lutherans, Methodists, and Quakers. Puritan dissenters Roger Williams and Anne Hutchinson, ejected from Massachusetts, made it possible to establish the first synagogue in Rhode Island in 1763. Centuries before, Spanish and Portuguese Catholics had settled territories from Florida to California. A half-century before the Mayflower, French pilgrims had settled in America.
The first bloody brawl between French Protestants and Spanish Catholics came with the slaughter of that Huguenot colony in 1564 at Fort Caroline, Florida. Revolutionary citizens were incensed to find that King George recognized Catholics in Quebec so they would support the Anglican crown against American independence. In short, writes K.C. Davis of Smithsonian Magazine, American religious tolerance is a comforting myth: “religion has often been a cudgel, used to discriminate, suppress and even kill the foreign, the “heretic” and the “unbeliever” — including the “heathen” natives already here.”
So when I heard Sen. Doug Mastriano, the Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial candidate, had paid social media platform Gab and its founder Andrew Torba, $5,000 dollars for consultation, my senses got tingling. Torba has said there is no room for Jews, atheists or others in the conservative movement. Gab was used to post the anti-Semitic ravings of the shooter at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue. Torba’s own writings promote conspiracy theories among the likes of Marjorie Taylor Greene. Torba is clear: “We don’t want people who are atheists,” he said. “We don’t want people who are Jewish. So why is that difficult to understand?”
In a rally, Mastriano stated: “We’re going to bring the state back to righteousness: This is our day, our hour to take our state back and renew the blessings of America.” Mastriano intends one kind of religious law over secular law. Rick Crump, a speaker at Mastriano’s rally in Pennsburg declared, “The Constitution prevents the government from imposing on the church. It doesn’t say anything about religion imposing itself on the state.” Mastriano’s campaign is about making the nation ultimately answerable to one fundamentalist interpretation of Christianity.
Mastriano’s ally Torba said, “We have seen the fruits — or lack thereof — of our nation being led by Godless pagans, nonbelievers, Jews, and fake Christians-in-name-only, […] If we are going to build a Christian movement, it must be exclusively Christian and we can’t be afraid to say that out loud. [If] you do not repent and believe in Jesus Christ then you do not share our Biblical worldview and cannot participate in any meaningful position of authority in the movement.”
One absolutist institution of belief established as law should not be the only guide in political life. Take putting prayer back in public schools, which is on the Christian Nationalist agenda. As a 10-year old, I was compelled each day to recite a compulsory prayer “In the name of Our Lord Jesus Christ.” That wasn’t the Lord I prayed to in my synagogue. Compelled to recite in school, I had to mouth the words in unison.
Washington wrote to the congregation of that first synagogue in 1790: “All possess alike liberty of conscience and immunity of citizenship. ... The Government of the United States, which gives to bigotry no sanction, to persecution no assistance, requires only that they who live under its protection should demean themselves as good citizens.” Washington wrote that he wished for Christian, Muslim and Jew to “sit in safety under his own vine and fig-tree, and there shall be none to make him afraid.”
We have seen the consequences of one-state religion in Iran, in Saudi Arabia, in the Taliban, in Modhi’s India, and in Israel too. Our Constitution, Article VI states “no religious Test shall ever be required as a Qualification to any Office or public Trust under the United States.” Washington, Jefferson, Madison, and Adams well knew the history of religious strife in America’s settlement.
S. E. Gilman, who lives in Monroe Township, has worked in social services, publishing, at booksellers, in kitchens, and academia.