In the first third of the 20th century people grew frustrated by the inefficiencies and inner rivalries of constitutional government. Many were attracted to “strong men” promising to bypass restraints. Axis leaders, supported by paramilitary movements, gained control through force and fraud and by constant propaganda built huge support. Despots suspended liberties and truth became defined not by events but by a party line. Appeals to fear and pride eroded resistance to aggression, both versus political opponents within the country and toward other nations.
The West discovered that the sanctions imposed on the vanquished after WWI had encouraged the rise of fascism. To better promote peace, WWII’s victors tried another model of restoring normal life. Defeated nations were rebuilt and multiple forums of international cooperation and honoring international law created.
For the lifetime of witnesses to The Second World War, despite complications due to new rivalries, political and economic policies remained in place to guard against a resurgence of the movements which had, in the words of English philosopher R. G. Collingwood, abandoned “civility for barbarism.”
The “Greatest Generation” has almost vanished. In recent decades Turkey and India have retreated from secularism and now favor an influential cult. Many countries have chosen leaders who repudiate international agreements, flout international law, undermine the free press, and countenance violence against their critics.
Each generation seems to have to learn things for itself.
MacKenzie Scott,
Lewisburg