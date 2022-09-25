As someone who has had numerous family members who have been afflicted by cancer including my dad and my husband, both of whom I lost to this disease, and my brother who is currently fighting it, as well as an American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network advocate I recently traveled to Washington, D.C., to ask Congress to make fighting cancer a national priority.
Among the top asks of Congress was for coverage of new technology to improve cancer early detection and save lives. Several companies are developing blood tests to detect multiple cancers early.
These multi-cancer early detection tests will complement, not replace, existing early detection tests.
According to published data, some of them can screen for more than 50 cancers at once, including rare cancers. Congress is considering legislation to create a pathway for Medicare to cover this technology following FDA approval.
This legislation would ensure Medicare recipients don’t face unacceptable delays in accessing these new tests once they are FDA approved. Detecting cancer early could be the difference between life or death. I’m grateful that Congressman Fred Keller and Sen. Bob Casey support these efforts, and I urge Sen. Pat Toomey to follow their leadership and support cancer early detection and screening.
Donna Kemberling,
American Cancer Society, Pennsylvania
State Lead Ambassador
Danville