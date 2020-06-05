School administrators across Pennsylvania now have the guidance they need to move forward with plans to reopen schools in the fall.
That’s a refreshing change. In too many previous instances, Gov. Tom Wolf’s office has waited too long to offer the necessary direction when it comes to shifting out of the state’s stay-at-home orders.
Last week, elected officials, business leaders and business owners didn’t get full guidance on going green until Wednesday afternoon, less than 36 hours before businesses would be permitted to open with restrictions in place.
This was critical information that should have been developed and in the hands of business leaders weeks in advance of the shift into green, not days or hours. Nearly everything restaurants, salons, barbers and boutique shops do was going to need to be altered in some capacity, even in the green phase.
Fortunately, many were able to begin operating Friday. Some chose not to, instead ensuring they were able to conduct their business safely when the time was right in this COVID-19 climate.
Despite the much earlier guidance on schools, we are still a long way away from knowing what impact COVID-19 will have on schools in the fall. Make no mistake, it won’t look like it did on March 13.
Decisions regarding everything from busing kids to school, eating lunch, checking temperatures, class size, social distancing, taking out library books and a thousand other things will need to be set in place.
Plans will likely look different for each school district because the pandemic is different in various parts of Pennsylvania. It is smart for the state to view this preliminary guidance “as a starting point,” to create local plans for reopening.
“It will take some extensive planning to ensure the safety of students, staff and our community at large,” Milton Superintendent Cathy Keegan said. “We promise, to the best of our abilities we are committed to creating and keeping a healthy, thriving and strong community.”
Fortunately, the guidance comes out just as most districts are concluding the 2019-20 school year with virtual or hybrid graduations. They come more than two months before the scheduled late-August start of the 2020-21 school year, which hopefully gives administrators, faculty and school boards the time they need to make decisions based on the health and safety of their communities, schools and students.
