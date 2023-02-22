Local school districts located in Danville, Lewisburg, Milton, Selinsgrove, and elsewhere in Pennsylvania use an earned income tax to generate some revenue for their schools instead of an occupational assessment tax. Does this mean that an earned income tax is a fair or good tax? No! Why not?
How can any tax be fair when it doesn't tax unearned income from capital gains, etc.? How can any tax be good when it only taxes the working class and not the wealthy?
As you can see, an earned income tax is neither fair nor good. Even unpopular property taxes are better, but a graduated income tax for local school districts would be even better because it is based on the financial ability of the taxpayers.
David L. Faust,
Selinsgrove