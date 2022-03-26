According to Joe Rebar (Letter to the Editor, March 18) I’m a radical lefty. If supporting health care for all, a living wage for all workers, access for all to the voting booth, protection of the environment on which we are all dependent, and basing decisions on the best information and evidence available is being radically left, then I agree.
Maybe I appear to be on the radical left because of his view from the extreme right. It is quite evident that Joe doesn’t believe that his thoughts and comments should be based on evidence. It seems that he and many on the political right chose willful ignorance over taking the time or effort to look at the evidence. These are people who accept the lies of Donald Trump from the Big Lie about the election to the many thousands of lies Trump told and continues to tell.
Joe Biden isn’t responsible for our higher gas prices. He like all our presidents has only very limited control on the overall economy and specifically the price of gas. The price of oil is set on the world market, a market that is dictated by supply and demand. Because countries around the world have stopped or reduced their purchase of Russian oil, there has been a reduction in oil supplies on the world market so prices have increased. This is economics 101. Since it takes years for oil to come online from new drilling, any action that Biden may have taken to restrict production has had no effect on oil prices now.
Joe Biden realizes that we and the world must rapidly reduce our consumption and burning of fossil fuels. We are as a species facing a catastrophic threat from a rapidly warming climate. The increasing number and intensity of storms and wildfires is already being suffered by people in our country and around the world. Think of the people whose town recently burned down to the ground in a wildfire in Texas.
Do you think the price of gas is the most important thing on their minds? Higher gas prices certainly can cause problems, but maybe we should look at this problem with a real proportional view. Joe Rebar doesn’t seem to understand that by protecting the creatures of this earth we are protecting our own species. Must we destroy life on this planet to meet our insatiable gluttonous appetite for oil?
Whenever there are economic problems those who sing high praises to capitalism are very quick to blame the government. When things are going well they tell us how wonderful capitalism is! It’s back to economics 101. During the height of the pandemic, consumption fell drastically and industry cut back production.
As we came out of the depths of the pandemic demand for products skyrocketed. Demand couldn’t be met so prices have gone up. Supply chains of goods aren’t the province of government. It is in the hands of business. Do you really blame Joe Biden for a shortage of truck drivers?
Joe Biden like all political leaders has shortcomings. If you are going to criticize, please base it on fact and evidence. Something like 60% of the public blames Biden for the inflation.
An opinion not based on evidence. Opinion doesn’t alter facts, facts should alter opinions. It is so much easier to just blame the government than to take the time to examine the evidence. By the way, the economy is currently doing very well.
Jack D. Miller lives in Lewisburg.