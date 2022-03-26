Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Remaining cloudy overnight. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Remaining cloudy overnight. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%.