The Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department was formed in 2012 by Lewisburg Borough and East Buffalo Township (EBT). It has proven to be a very effective 24/7 policing organization for the two municipalities.
Generally, it has been shown to be more cost-effective than operating two separate police departments as was the practice prior to 2012. But just as important as any financial savings are the following advantages: elimination of duplicate services between the two local departments; improved recruitment of quality personnel; improved meeting of officer training requirements; increased flexibility in scheduling police officer time; improved administration and supervision of staff; and improved career enhancement opportunities for staff.
Recent talk by EBT supervisors of considering withdrawing from the Regional Department is very shortsighted. A current disagreement over the funding arrangements of approximately $40,000 per year — in an over $2 million per year budget — is not reason enough to withdraw from the arrangement. Once the matter is decided by the courts, EBT should abide by it and continue being a partner with Lewisburg as part of an effective regional police organization.
Tom Zorn,
East Buffalo Township