An innovative, affordable housing solution for senior citizens — now available in 12 of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties — has brought joy to a Snyder County family and promises to do the same for more families across the commonwealth.
“This is the most fantastic thing that has happened to me,” Roxanne Weaver said during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at her new home, now located on her daughter’s property in Penn Township.
The solution is a 608-square-foot manufactured home that can be placed on the property of a relative or friend.
The small one-bedroom home, featuring a kitchen-living-dining area and wheelchair-accessible bathroom, is owned and maintained by the Union County Housing Authority. The resident’s rent is based on 30 percent of their annual income.
It’s all part of the Elder Cottage Housing Opportunity (ECHO) project, coordinated by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging in partnership with the Pennsylvania Association of Area Agencies on Aging. The first elder cottage was placed in Clearfield County in 2018.
“These cottages support independence and provide privacy for older adults whose families may have been considering long-term care placement for their loved ones,” said Pennsylvania Secretary of Aging Jason Kavulich.
“Affordable housing is an issue facing our aging population in every corner of the commonwealth,” Kavulich said. “Innovative housing projects like ECHO cottages are but one of the alternatives we need to consider when trying to find solutions for this growing concern.”
Holly Kyle, the director of the Union-Snyder Area Agency on Aging, said the placement of the Snyder County cottage was a “historic moment” amid shortages of direct care workers and the lack of affordable housing.
“This is helping one family at a time,” she said.
The first Union-Snyder cottage cost about $70,000. If housing circumstances change in the future, it can be moved to a new location. A second home is scheduled to be placed in the next two months and two more adults are now on a waiting list.
In addition to Union and Snyder counties, the ECHO program currently operates in coordination with Area Agency on Aging offices in Centre, Huntingdon, Bedford, Fulton, Lackawanna, Washington, Fayette, Green, Wayne and Westmoreland counties.
It is clearly a creative solution — one that not only provides a home for an older resident — but one that is just steps away from the people who love them the most.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digitial Editor Dave Hilliard.