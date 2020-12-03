Contrary to The Daily Item headline, Rep. David Rowe was not “flouting drinking ban” in a Facebook post. In the photo he is shown holding a glass full of beer at 5:01 p.m., which means that the drink was served to him before that time.
The article goes on to explain that Gov. Wolf’s (arbitrary) rule halted “serving” — but not “drinking” — alcohol at 5 p.m. Granted, he was cutting it close but he was observing the rule scrupulously and I thought him kind to wish the governor a “Happy Thanksgiving.”
I would echo that sentiment. Let us not condemn offenses which were never committed.
Ronald C. Blatchley,
New Berlin