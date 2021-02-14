Sometimes the environmental threats we face as a society feel insurmountable. When we see photos of forest fires or polar bears without ice, it seems as though we can never make a change as individuals. We seem to forget that as a group of individuals, we hold a lot of power.
The People’s Ecochallenge reminds us of the power of collective action. In this three-week event, participating teams pledge to take sustainable actions and earn points for completing them. Run since 1993 by Ecochallenge.org, the event draws various corporations and student groups. This past October, a team of 70 Susquehanna University students and faculty participated in the challenge and placed seventh out of over 300 teams globally.
I was amazed to watch as our team racked up points, rising higher than other teams with more than 100 members. The only way this was possible, I realized, was that our little team was extremely dedicated. Throughout the challenge, our team members posted to the team feed and shared how their journey was going. They talked about their successes, challenges, and reasons for joining. From the messages, it became clear to me that this cause mattered to people. This passion made it possible for our team to rank high despite being small.
The Ecochallenge encourages us to consider our own actions, but also to learn more about the world around us. You can pledge to take shorter showers, stop using single-use plastic, even meet with your local farmers. One pledge that I took was to eat one vegan meal a day. It certainly didn’t feel as though I was changing much through this action, but the impact grows when we consider the entire team. As a team, we ate 356 meatless or vegan meals over the course of the challenge. Together, we reduced our impact much more than I ever could have on my own. I also pledged to limit my time on social media by 30 minutes a day. This proved difficult, so I only totaled 90 minutes at the end of the challenge. As a team, though, we “saved” 8,915 minutes in front of a screen. This might not seem to benefit the environment much, but there were so many potential ways to spend those 8,915 minutes. Perhaps some team members spent this time outside learning to appreciate nature and now feel more passionate about protecting it. Or perhaps some team members avoided shopping online because they did not see an advertisement for a new, wasteful product. Others could have taken the time to research an environmental issue close to their heart. Either way, taking time away from the screen can foster an appreciation for the environment.
Clearly, the activities in the Ecochallenge are varied. This serves to remind us that there are many ways to work toward a healthier environment, which means that everyone has a role to play. Buying organic foods might be your way to help, or maybe you enjoy riding your bike to work or school. No matter what your niche is, you can find at least one action that fits your lifestyle. Riding your bike to work might not feel like a large reduction in emissions, but if you encouraged others to do the same, your collective actions would amount to a significant impact. We all contribute to the degradation of the Earth in one way or another, but that also means we all have a way to prevent further harm.
A few months after the competition ended, we checked up on our teammates, and many of them expressed a wish to continue their pledges. One team member even said that the challenge had inspired her to stop buying plastic water bottles, and she shares her Ecochallenge experience with almost everyone she meets.
The only way we can take positive strides in the fight against climate change and environmental degradation is to take them together. As we move toward a more sustainable future, major life changes are going to be necessary. As daunting as that sounds, the Ecochallenge illustrates that small actions result in big changes when lots of people are involved.
Calli Lambard is a sophomore at Susquehanna University studying environmental studies and creative writing.