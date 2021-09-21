For as long as there has been dialogue regarding a bypass for Routes 11/15 — a time frame that’s covered decades — the potential economic impact of the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway has been a hot topic of discussion among Valley residents, business leaders, PennDOT engineers and elected officials.
No one, for certain, can know exactly what will work or won’t in terms of businesses. Experts and business leaders have long expected the strip between the Routes 11/15 split and the entrance to Selinsgrove to see an uptick in local traffic as more and more trucks and travelers use the CSVT to shoot through the region. The expectation is that locals who avoid that congested area are more likely to venture there with less traffic.
Less traffic doesn’t mean any traffic, however.
A recent impact study conducted by PennDOT, Williamsport and SEDA-COG Metropolitan Planning Organizations reported that traffic on Routes 11-15 could be cut by nearly half the current volume. In a meeting addressing the study, Todd Trautz, senior associate and traffic division manager for Michael Baker International, estimated 40,000 vehicles travel the highway daily in the Hummels Wharf/Shamokin Dam areas right now. As much as 45% of that traffic is projected to travel the CSVT when it’s complete, the recent study reported.
It sounds like a huge number because it is. But that still leaves 20,000 vehicles on the highway each day; which means 20,000 vehicles with people looking to eat, shop and get gas.
Certain areas, it seems, are ripe for development. In less than a year, the northern section of the $865 million project — spreading from Winfield and Route 15 in Union County across the Susquehanna River to Montandon — is scheduled to open. There will be new interchanges in Point Township along Route 147 and in Winfield along Route 15.
Eventually, there will be economic development there, but planning leaders for Northumberland and Union counties don’t expect immediate, large-scale changes just yet.
Justin Skavery, Northumberland County’s planning coordinator said the Milton area is likely to develop sooner than most areas. A new impact study of the CSVT suggests traffic in the Milton area could grow by as much as 50%. In that borough, Slavery said Milton officials are already working on updating traffic ordinances ahead of the influx of vehicles.
Steve Patton, of Patton Logistics and Watsontown Trucking, said he expects to see a “boom” in restaurants, hotels and fueling stations along the northern section.
What a welcome addition that would be to the region, developments that will be worth watching in the coming months and years.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.