Over the last 40 years, economic inequality between the richest, the rich and the middle class and the poor has reached its highest point since the late 1920s just before the 1929 stock market crash and the Great Depression.
The United States is the most unequal developed nation in the world and Sweden is one of the most equal nations on earth. The meek may inherit the earth eventually, but the affluent are doing their best to destroy it before that ever happens.
What can be done to reverse this trend in economic inequality in America? The federal government could do what the Eisenhower administration did in the 1950s; namely, tax the total income of the wealthy at much higher rates and decrease tax rates on the wages of the working class to a reasonable level. Corporate tax rates should also be increased.
In Pennsylvania, the state government should pass a constitutional amendment for voters to approve that would permit a graduated income tax for the state, county and local levels of government and do the same for local school districts.
This is one thing that government could do to reduce economic inequality in America.
David L. Faust,
Selinsgrove