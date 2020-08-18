Economic shutdowns tied to the coronavirus pandemic this year have devastated many small businesses, and owners should feel no qualms about seeking financial assistance from federal and state programs designed to compensate for some of the unexpected and uncontrollable losses.
One of those programs — COVID-19 Relief Statewide Small Business Assistance — is now accepting applications through Aug. 28 for state grants during a second and final round of funding.
The program was developed with $2.6 billion in federal stimulus funds through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, of which $225 million was allocated to help provide relief for Pennsylvania small businesses. The grants can be used to cover operating expenses during the shutdown and transition to re-opening and for technical assistance including training and guidance for business owners as they work to stabilize and relaunch their businesses.
Business owners who applied during the first round of the program will be automatically rolled into the current round for consideration and do not need to reapply, state lawmakers note.
The program was created to assist Pennsylvania businesses that had annual revenues of $1 million or less prior to the start of the coronavirus pandemic and employed 25 or fewer full-time equivalent employees prior to Feb. 15, 2020.
It would be difficult to argue that small businesses have not earned the right to some government assistance resulting from the pandemic. Pennsylvania small businesses employed 2.5 million people, or 46.2 percent of the private workforce in 2017, according to the 2020 Small Business Profile, published by the U.S., Small Business Administration (SBA).
Small businesses created 57,377 net jobs in 2019, and firms employing fewer than 20 people — the ones eligible for this assistance program — created 34,558 of those opportunities, the SBA reports.
We hope our local small businesses are able to find the resources they need to weather these difficult economic conditions. For complete information on the COVID-19 Relief Statewide Small Business Assistance and other economic relief efforts, visit the state Department of Community and Economic Development website — dced.pa.gov — then click on “COVID-19 Funding & Resources” and “Funding and Programs.”
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.