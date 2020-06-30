I have just read an article in The Daily Item (June 20) about something that should not be allowed to happen in the terrible time of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Edison Hotel in Sunbury has closed the restaurant run by Chef Brian Pope, The Edison Restaurant.
Brian returned to Sunbury after 20 years away to help revitalize a very depressed area and serve the people of this area good food that is very good for you. The prices were modest because he didn’t think profit was important as good food.
The local community should own the hotel as a nonprofit enterprise.
The historic society should register the building and raise money to do the necessary renovations. What does it take to get people to take the initiative to save a precious landmark?
If not now, when?
Register the hotel and raise the money to save it for the community.
Faye Beard,
Lewisburg