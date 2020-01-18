Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then mainly cloudy overnight. Low 29F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%..

Tonight

A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then mainly cloudy overnight. Low 29F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%.