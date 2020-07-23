If you need any confirmation as to how too many people in the Valley feel about the LGBTQ community here, consider this quote from the president of the Bloomsburg Fair association: When asked during a press conference if Fair officials would donate the money raised from a dunk tank that mocked Pennsylvania’s Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine, a transgender woman, Randy Karschner said, “The money raised was for the firemen, so I’d hate to turn around and throw it away.”
Throw it away?
With all due respect to the firefighters who need and deserve our support, finding a way to support an LGBTQ group struggling for some semblance of equality and acceptance would in no way be throwing the money away. Saying it does makes this incident significantly worse. Karschner owes another apology for that statement.
The answer clearly offers recognition that work needs to be done.
The unfortunate answer came on the heels of a hollow apology. Fair officials tried to escape the damage by deleting a post on the Fair’s official Facebook page that featured photos of the dunk tank and a man dressed as a woman standing in the water. “Dr. Levine? Thank you. You were a hit and raised a lot of money for the local fire companies. Wonder why so many were trying to dunk you,” the now-deleted post said.
Fair officials aren’t sorry. They are sorry they got caught. Officials called it a “social media nightmare.” Even if it wasn’t posted on social media, the act itself was misguided and ignorant at best. Because they got caught, doesn’t make it more wrong.
“Through education and training, our organization will strive to be a leader in bringing together all, and discrimination of any type will not be tolerated,” a statement from Fair officials noted.
We will see. Our fear is it’s simply lip-service to get through the current public outcry.
Either way, it’s disgusting and unacceptable. Unfortunately, it’s also not the first time someone has mocked Dr. Levine.
During a press briefing earlier this year, a Pittsburgh radio host repeatedly called Dr. Levine “sir” when questioning her directly. The secretary eventually responded with a request: “Please don’t misgender me ... It’s really insulting.”
Many people refer to Dr. Levine as Richard, her given name at birth. That, too, says a lot about those people.
Along with Gov. Tom Wolf, Dr. Levine has been the face of the pandemic response in Pennsylvania. Dr. Levine has an impossible job right now, trying to manage the pandemic in Pennsylvania. She and the Wolf administration have made missteps along the way and for those, criticism is deserved.
No one deserves criticism because of who they are.
■ NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.