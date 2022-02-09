What we all saw on Jan. 6 with our own eyes — not the whitewashed, revisionist version some have tried to push for the last few months — now formally represents “legitimate political discourse,” according to the Republican National Committee.
Let that sink in for a moment.
Violently storming the United States Capitol in an attempt to halt the official certification of the 2020 presidential election was justifiable to the Republican Party. In the minds of the leaders of the RNC regarding the insurrection on that day, the potential end justified the means in some demented way.
In a clearly party-above-all-else move, the Republican National Committee on Friday formally rebuked members Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for simply seeking the truth, for doing what is right and serving on the Jan. 6 committee.
For leaders of the RNC, that is wrong.
In a resolution to censure the two Republicans who are sitting on the select committee investigating the riots, the RNC said being part of the investigation continues to push the “persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.”
The RNC backtracked from original plans to oust the pair from the party, settling on the censure. On Tuesday, Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell rebuked the RNC: “It was a violent insurrection for the purpose of trying to prevent the peaceful transfer of power after a legitimately certified election from one administration to the next. The issue is whether or not the RNC should be sort of singling out members of our party who may have different views than the majority. That’s not the job of the RNC.”
One of the problems in America right now is real political discourse is nearly impossible to maintain. Sides are clearly drawn, the middle is all but eliminated because winning and power are all that matter. America is weaker because of this division, which grows daily as the sides become more entrenched and immovable.
What happened on Jan. 6 is as far from “legitimate political discourse” as it gets.
Here is what “legitimate political discourse” looks like:
It looks like allowing voices you don’t agree with — right, left, minority, and so on — to speak on college campuses and in your community without throwing a child-like tantrum to quiet their voices.
It looks like the peaceful rallies held across the Valley in the wake of George Floyd’s murder in 2020.
It looks like the premise of the Tea Party movement from a decade ago, which pushed for conservative spending and lower taxation, as opposed to some of the Obama “birthers” who hijacked the movement later.
Republican Senator Mitt Romney, who lost a presidential election once, seemed embarrassed by the censure.
We should all join him.
“Shame falls on a party that would censure persons of conscience, who seek truth in the face of vitriol,” Romney tweeted. “Honor attaches to Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for seeking truth even when doing so comes at great personal cost.”
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.