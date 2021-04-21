Living in a predominantly rural area, there can be a lot of noise in the Susquehanna Valley. Now that we are spending more time outside as we tick into late April, it becomes a real concern for the quality of life in the Valley.
We appreciate how tricky this topic is; for many it’s subjective. Even the city and borough codes are creatively vague.
People do complain about loud cars and motorcycles roaring out Route 304 in Mifflinburg, Mayor David Cooney said. But its borough code notes that someone is guilty of disorderly conduct when they “willfully” make any “loud, boisterous and unseemly noise or disturbance, to the annoyance of the peaceable residents.”
In Sunbury, noise is defined as “any sound which disturbs humans which causes or tends to cause an adverse psychological or physiological effect on humans.”
In Danville, violations can be issued for any noise that “annoys, disturbs, injures, or endangers the comfort, repose, health, peace or safety of others, or to create any unreasonably loud, disturbing and unnecessary noise of such character.”
That language is ambiguous enough to confuse even those pushing for reform. A noise that annoys or disturbs one person may be viewed by another as the price you pay for living someplace. What is “boisterous” or “unseemly” to one, is background noise to another.
For many, it is a safety issue. For some downtowns, it can be a sustainability issue, where shoppers, visitors and diners may avoid the main street if the constant noise level becomes bothersome. Families may decide to move away from business districts, eliminating valuable foot traffic.
“I grew up on Market Street in Lewisburg, so I was familiar with trucks, traffic and noise,” Lewisburg Mayor Judy Wagner said. “I tend to give a pass, but not everyone feels that way. It is an issue we are trying to deal with. We are always open to good ideas.”
In the end, it is up to each individual municipality to judge how strict it wants to be with enforcement. There are laws and ordinances in place, so prioritizing noise ordinances — including scheduling policing hours to tackle the issue — must be made at the local level.
Finding a way to curb this unnecessary, unwanted or untimely sound problem is a bigger priority in some places than others because locations are different. Enforcement in Lewisburg and Mifflinburg — where Route 45 runs right through downtown — likely means more than it does in Sunbury, Danville and Selinsgrove, where traffic is limited downtown.
Elected officials, business leaders, concerned citizens and law enforcement personnel must determine how they will manage the problem in their neighborhoods. The more voices involved in that dialogue will be crucial to improving the quality of life in our Valley.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.