Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 90F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.