In a society divided along many boundaries, it’s refreshing to see kind people finding unique ways to raise funds and help organizations.
On Friday, Geisinger revealed the fruits of a fundraising effort by DGR Dave, a content creator and gamer from the Altoona area. Dave raised more than $80,000 for Starlight Children’s Foundation, which builds mobile gaming stations for hospitals like the Janet Weis Children’s Hospital.
The health organization introduced Brandon Conaway, of Port Matilda. Conaway’s gastrointestinal system is faulty, which means he is total parenteral nutrition dependent and a frequent patient at the hospital. He’s also a gamer who likes to play video games “Minecraft,” “Monster Jam” and “Fortnite.”
Conaway’s mother, Heather, said they spend more time in the hospital than at home.
“Games like this make long hospital stays easier to endure,” said Heather Conaway, referring to a new Starlight gaming system being played by Brandon and DGR Dave. “It gives us something to do and a distraction from what we’re going through.”
DGR Dave has a personal connection to the hospital — his wife, Amanda, had lifesaving emergency surgery there when she was a teenager — so setting a goal of raising $25,000 in 12 days to donate to Starlight probably seemed like a no-brainer.
The YouTuber with 600,000 subscribers and 150,000 followers on Twitch had his expectations eclipsed almost immediately.
He reached the goal in the first day and ended up streaming for the whole month of December — drinking a cocktail of eggnog and Pepto Bismol, dying his hair red, watching movies he hated, making Christmas ornaments for viewers and holding a White Elephant giveaway along the way in an effort to maximize the donation figure.
The $80,000 donation was enough for Starlight to build two of the mobile units for the Geisinger facility, which treats about 160,000 pediatric patients a year.
DGR Dave said he is still in shock at the generosity of his fans, the Starlight supporters, Janet Weis Children’s Hospital supporters and random strangers who contributed to his month-long charitable adventure.
“This is more than just a me thing,” he said. “It was a team of people who not only set up the event but every single individual who donated $1 up to over $1,000. There are not enough thank yous in this world. I have a passion to help with kids, especially with my wife.”
Most charitable efforts take a village.
Internet-based platforms available today — from fundraising websites like GoFundMe to streaming and video services like YouTube and Twitch to social media applications like Instagram, Twitter and Facebook — help connect givers, village builders and beneficiaries to achieve extraordinary results.