Today, The Daily Item begins an extensive look at how COVID-19 has changed our lives over the last three years. Daily Item reporter Marcia Moore will be handling the majority of the work on the project that will run through the end of the year.
The premise behind this project is pretty simple: Over the past 36 months, what has changed in our lives because of COVID? What adaptations have we had to make?
It’s not a “life after COVID series”? We’re not “after COVID” yet, but have managed to learn to live with the coronavirus.
This week, we start with a look at COVID’s impact on health care through a variety of lenses, including delivery of care, access to care, the financial impact on hospitals and ongoing staffing issues. There will be other highlights as well, including a continued review of the mental health of those who served on the front lines during the worst of the pandemic.
Clearly, there has been an impact on health care and providers: An explosion of telemedicine, a shift of staffing that sees a much larger number of outside contract employees.
It feels like a good place to start.
Throughout the rest of 2023, we will look at other aspects of our lives that continued to be altered by today’s new normal.
Other parts of the project will look at remote work, how we acquire goods — from vehicles to groceries to hand sanitizer — education, entertainment and even personal interaction.
How many people have yet to return to a restaurant for an in-person meal?
What about going to the movies or a play?
Are you shaking hands again?
A lot of us have returned to “normal.” Many have adjusted.
There are unquestionably things we haven’t thought about, probably because COVID has impacted each of us differently. We would like this project to be as collaborative as possible, so if there is a topic you think The Daily Item should look at this year, let us know. Send an email to Editor Bill Bowman at bbowman@dailyitem.com and we will consider it.
Our daily lives have in some ways returned to normal. In others, they may never get back to what they looked like in late 2019 or the first two months of 2020. Different doesn’t mean the change has been bad, it just means our lives are different.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.