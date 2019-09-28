Sunbury officials have done an admirable job slowly bringing stability, respectability and credibility back into a city police department that desperately needed it.
Council approved the hiring of former Coal Township Cpl. Terry Ketchum on Monday. Ketchum’s hiring brings the department to eight full-time officers. He becomes the fourth full-time hire this year, joining Earl Johnson, Aaron Doyle and Trey Kurtz. The department is budgeted for 12 full-timers and Mayor Kurt Karlovich said earlier this year he hopes to have all 12 gaps filled within two years.
The department does remain without a full-time chief. Brad Hare, a former chief, has been the officer in charge since Tim Miller left the department in 2018 and continues in the role. Hare, a former chief, has been there through the good times and bad, and now is part of the forward progress along with Karlovich, who oversees the department.
“We are very happy to get another officer added to the department,” Hare said. “It has been a trying year but things are looking up as we move forward.”
Earlier this month, police also agreed on a new five-year contract with the city, an agreement council approved 5-0 and members of the department signed off on as well. Officers will now pay 7 percent of their health care coverage, but will also receive a two percent pay increase every year.
Cpl. Travis Bremigen, part of the negotiation team, applauded the deal and how it was managed.
“This is exactly what we should have been doing,” Bremigen told City Council. “You all working with us and us working with you all.”
These laurels are about the police department that struggled with public perception for several years. The city spends millions of dollars for its police. For too long, too much money was coming out of the coffers because of legal bills accrued by the department.
A tip of the cap to all involved in the progress.
As the force continues to round into shape, the focus now shifts to finding a permanent home for the department.
The current headquarters at 440 Market St., is not and should not be in the long-term plans of the city. Officials have already put eyes on three potential locations within a block of Market Street.
Hopefully, council and the department can find a proper location to allow this momentum to continue forward.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.