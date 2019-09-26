Over the course of the last five days, The Daily Item’s in-depth report on “The Evolving State of Medical Marijuana” in Pennsylvania has, we hope, been informative and eye-opening.
We also understand it can lead to more questions, particularly regarding the logical next step: Legalizing marijuana for recreational use. We would urge the state to move slowly on that front.
Working with CNHI newsrooms across Pennsylvania — including Johnstown, Meadville, New Castle and Sharon — and others in Maryland and Ohio, the five-day special report includes significant concern along with a wealth of data and real people impact.
More than 172,000 patients have been certified by a state-approved physician to receive medical marijuana and of those, 131,000 have active cards. Many patients are finally receiving relief for one of the 23 approved conditions. Through August, the more than 60 dispensaries have made more than $200 million in sales, translating into $4.5 million in sales tax from the growers to the dispensers.
That is all good news. In those aspects, the program has been a success.
Moving forward, additional successes will be measured in what we learn from the state’s one-of-a-kind research program and the potential to have the product covered by health insurance.
The last hurdle remains in place due to the fact that marijuana remains a Schedule I controlled substance by the federal government even with 33 states legalizing medical marijuana and 11 others legalizing it for recreational use.
“We cannot learn enough about medical marijuana because it is highly illegal,” researcher Peter McLaughlin said, “and it remains highly illegal because we cannot learn enough about it.”
On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman released his report following his 67-county statewide listening tour on recreational marijuana. The majority of Pennsylvanians, including Gov. Tom Wolf support the measure.
“We now know the majority of Pennsylvanians are in favor of legalization, and that includes me,” Gov. Wolf said. “I look forward to seeing what we can accomplish together, especially the criminal justice reforms I am proposing today, which will have an immediately positive influence on thousands of families across Pennsylvania.”
Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program remains in its infancy. There is much to learn through the state’s burgeoning research program, which can offer a multitude of answers for the medical program.
Simply put, we don’t know what we don’t know.
Until we know more, both good and bad, we should wait to expand adult recreational use of marijuana across the state.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.