It’s a fact. We live in a busy world, teeming with responsibilities and obligations, some of which require people to head out of town with limited advance notice.
So as many local residents navigate through the scheduling chaos, it’s good to know that the application process for an absentee ballot — an option for those who will be away on election day — just got a little easier.
State officials announced last week voters can now apply online for absentee ballots, rather than fill out paper application forms and deliver them by hand or mail them in to county elections offices.
The online application process — available at: pavoterservices.pa.gov — should make it easier for those who will be away from home on election day to get their absentee ballot. Voters will still have to mail or hand-deliver their completed ballots to county elections offices by 5 p.m. the Friday before a Tuesday election, but if the streamlined process enables more registered voters to get their documents and cast their ballots, the changes implemented by the administration of Gov. Tom Wolf will be a good thing.
The governor said the changes will make the absentee ballot application process faster and more accessible for thousands of voters.
Absentee ballot applications will be accepted starting today. The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot for the fall general election is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, and the completed ballots must be returned to the county election offices by 5 p.m. Friday Nov. 1 in order to be counted in the Nov. 5 general election.
Absentee ballots are permitted for voters who are sick or disabled, those who will be away from home on election day or for students attending out-of-state colleges.
Republican lawmakers in Harrisburg point out that Democratic Gov. Wolf was able to order this recent change because it fell within the scope of existing election law, but noted that any further changes will require the normal legislative process.
It should be the goal of all lawmakers, regardless of political affiliation, to seek additional ways to make the voting process easier and more convenient for all citizens who are registered to vote.
Speaking of registration, the deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 5 general election is Oct. 7. Registration can be completed at each county election office or online at pavoterservices.pa.gov prior to the registration deadline.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.