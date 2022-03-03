Birds are chirping, squirrels are foraging and specks of green are sprouting up around the Danville area.
Spring, and the spring musical season, is upon us. Danville Area High School’s student thespians — and the critical members of the crew who never make it on stage — are excited to entertain a live audience as 1920s gamblers and gangsters in “Guys and Dolls” tonight through Saturday.
“It is always important for the students to have an audience, not only to showcase their hard work, but because it’s crucial that the students have a live audience to interact with during their performance,” said Jordan Hiravi, musical director. “The audience reacts to the performers and the performers react to the audience in return, creating an energy that enhances the entire production overall.”
The global COVID-19 pandemic, entering its 25th calendar month, has forced change for nearly everything in our lives. For students, it has added challenges to set building, practice and performance.
Many families have been hesitant to gather in family or friend groups, let alone in an auditorium setting.
Rightfully so. The pandemic has claimed many lives and infected many people in the last two years.
However, more people — especially in Montour County — are up to date on their vaccinations every day, realizing the benefit of milder symptoms if they do get infected.
State reports and people working on the ground in hospitals are less overloaded than they have been in two years.
Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) loosened its COVID-19 guidance on mask-wearing.
It’s not time to celebrate the end of the pandemic yet.
Montour County, as of the time of this writing, is still an area of high community spread of COVID-19. That means the CDC still recommends all individuals wear masks while indoors in public and people at high risk take other precautions as necessary. Surrounding Columbia, Northumberland Snyder, Union and Lycoming counties are in medium spread areas, where high-risk individuals should consult with their doctor to determine if they should be wearing a mask indoors in public, but healthy individuals can go maskless.
Dedicated students and school officials always devote untold hours to make spring musicals fun, exciting and entertaining. Pandemic challenges have added to that preparation time.
Hopefully, Montour County moves into the medium-risk designation for Danville High’s performances tonight through Saturday.
If not, masks we’re using to protect our friends and family from the virus were originally designed so medical professionals could breathe comfortably and give life-saving instruction while keeping their own germs from infecting their patients.
Cheers, gasps and laughs from an auditorium audience will be more than audible through a couple layers of cloth — a minor inconvenience to help fuel unforgettable performances and moments students will cherish for the rest of their lives.