No one doubts the decision forced upon members of Danville’s Borough Council this week was a difficult one. It had to be, considering what was at stake and the brokers involved.
Geisinger can be an intimidating presence and hard to say “no” to. So much of what this community is about centers on those “up on the hill,” as some have previously referenced the hospital.
So it was a personal decision to say yes or no. It most certainly had to help the council members tasked with the vote when more than 100 people showed up to a public meeting about Geisinger’s proposal to purchase 34 acres of land owned by the Sisters of Sts. Cyril and Methodius and then to have it rezoned from residential to commercial.
Geisinger intended to purchase the property to build a behavioral health center and a hospitality hotel, pending the zoning change. After the meeting, the health system essentially said they would look elsewhere.
That public meeting gave council members critical information — public input — that often isn’t available in similar decisions. The sad reason is that most people only pay attention when something big is happening. More often than not, when they do start to pay attention, it is too late to make a difference.
That wasn’t the case here. In the end, it came down to personal decisions, and agree with them or not, council members gave legitimate reasons for and against their support.
In this case, the majority said no.
Some cited traffic concerns; the area is already tight and presents logistical challenges to be sure. Others voiced worries about what Geisinger’s planned hotel would look like and its impact on the borough.
We get all that.
We also understand that saying no probably cost the borough and county property and earned income tax revenue, along with a considerable number of jobs. It also means that the void for mental health treatment centers will remain locally.
Those are important things to walk away from. Job creation and tax revenue are two of the most important things elected officials are charged with overseeing in their terms.
“I thought about what would be better for our residents. What would benefit us most?” Councilman Mark Deroba said. “In the end, I thought about keeping the land residential. Having more homes and yet keeping this small town feeling intact. I want families to have the same small-town experiences that I had growing up.”
Voters elect people to make those difficult decisions. They made one of those this week.