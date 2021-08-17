On Oct. 22, 2020, the state of Pennsylvania recorded 2,063 new cases of COVID-19 statewide.
At the time, it was the most the state had experienced in a single day — seven months into a shutdown and mask-wearing mandate intended to keep the virus from overwhelming hospitals, health care workers and ambulance services which would lead to unnecessary deaths. At least, more unnecessary deaths than those caused by the lack of respect half of the country gave and still gives the disease.
On Wednesday, the state Department of Health reported 2,332 cases, marking the sixth time in the last seven days the state reported more than 2,000 cases. Is this the beginning of the next wave? More than two months earlier than last year and with no mask mandate or statewide shutdown in place? Only time will tell, but it is following a similar trajectory.
Fall will be here soon. More people will be indoors together for longer periods and students will be in classrooms. The combination is a known recipe for spread of the flu and the common cold. Now we face this new virus and its variants, which we’ve only experienced in a lockdown winter with masks required in public and large gatherings banned.
When the COVID-19 cases first started to ramp up in October, Montour County had reported 281 infections. Nine residents had died with COVID-19-related symptoms. In Northumberland County, there were 1,387 infections and 106 deaths. By the time infections slowed down, coming in at less than 2,000 per day again regularly statewide in mid-May, Montour County infections and deaths increased by more than seven times (to 1,990 and 66 respectively), and Northumberland County’s had increased by 6.8 times (9,467) and 3.3 times (352) respectively.
The wave saw Pennsylvania post at least 200 deaths per day 30 times between Dec. 9 and Jan. 26.
Mandated mask-wearing in schools and in the businesses that were allowed to stay open likely contributed to the region avoiding disaster last year before the vaccine was rolled out.
The vaccine has proven effective in preventing infections and slowing the spread of the disease and those vaccinated are showing fewer severe symptoms, according to health officials.
While this winter will test the effectiveness of the vaccine, it is the best weapon available against the virus at the moment.
If you haven’t already and you are eligible, please get vaccinated as soon as possible.
Required mask-wearing in restaurants, businesses and schools might be inevitable again this fall and winter, but more vaccinations mean less cases, less severe cases and, more than likely, a path to normalcy.