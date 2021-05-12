Implications of COVID will be felt for years to come across numerous paths, from the economy to education to health care.
Not to be lost are the personal physical and mental impact of those who have suffered through the novel coronavirus. Fortunately, there is a new outlet for these survivors to share their experiences of the last year with a new virtual support group based out of Geisinger.
The free group met for the first time on Wednesday. The group, facilitated by Geisinger psychologist Dr. Erin Hall, will meet each week. According to a release from the health system, "Sessions will cover common experiences in recovery from COVID-19 including issues with sleep, memory or concentration; physical challenges; depression and anxiety; concerns about health, future medical care or COVID re-infection; trauma related to illness or hospitalization; and changes to family roles, relationships and friendships. The group will focus on coping strategies and building resilience."
In some way, COVID has impacted nearly all of us. In Pennsylvania, nearly 1.2 million residents have been infected, including more than 21,000 residents in the Valley. That means more than 1 in 10 Valley residents have been infected by COVID. In Montour County, about 2,000 people have been infected.
Some of those who have recovered are still suffering, including those who work on the front lines as medical professionals. They have emerged from the illness, but many bear unseen scars, mentally and physically.
Talking to someone with similar experiences can be invaluable and an important step in the recovery process. The list of items the sessions will cover illustrates just how broad the impact of having the virus can be, even months after initial diagnosis and some sort of recovery. The virus doesn't hit everyone the same, but in a support group those who are still suffering may hear from someone with a similar story, who can relate, become a sounding board and, perhaps, offer some peace of mind and reassurance.
“Recovering from COVID-19 can be a lengthy process, and each person’s experience is different,” said Dr. Hall. “Having a safe space to talk about your experience and challenges, among others with similar struggles, is important in helping people heal and recover. Recovery from COVID-19 is truly both physical and psychological.”
To register for the weekly sessions, visit geisinger.org/events and search “COVID survivor support group.” Participants can register for each week’s session separately.